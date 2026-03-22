CTP (20260326 S3EMarSpecial9) What If Empowerment Beats Handouts Every Time BTS/SP video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial9) What If Empowerment Beats Handouts Every Time

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Elaine Lankford (her husband: aka: LankChevy, LOL) about building She Steps Forward International and why small seed money grants paired with coaching can launch sustainable Christian women-led businesses. We dig into dignity, work ethic, and what real empowerment looks like in the US and across Africa.

• Elaine’s background in Virginia and a long nursing career

• What She Steps Forward International is and who it serves

• The four-part model: conference, group coaching, membership, grants

• Seed money grants at $500 and $1,000 and how eligibility works

• Why “teach them to fish” protects dignity and avoids dependency

• How small grants can trigger creativity and better decisions

• Charging reasonable fees to increase commitment and follow-through

• Lessons from nursing on self-reliance, education, and debt

• Firsthand concerns about socialized medicine and supply shortages abroad

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