CTP (20260326 S3EMarSpecial9) What If Empowerment Beats Handouts Every Time BTS/SP video

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CTP (S3EMarSpecial9) What If Empowerment Beats Handouts Every Time
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk with Elaine Lankford (her husband: aka: LankChevy, LOL) about building She Steps Forward International and why small seed money grants paired with coaching can launch sustainable Christian women-led businesses. We dig into dignity, work ethic, and what real empowerment looks like in the US and across Africa.
• Elaine’s background in Virginia and a long nursing career
• What She Steps Forward International is and who it serves
• The four-part model: conference, group coaching, membership, grants
• Seed money grants at $500 and $1,000 and how eligibility works
• Why “teach them to fish” protects dignity and avoids dependency
• How small grants can trigger creativity and better decisions
• Charging reasonable fees to increase commitment and follow-through
• Lessons from nursing on self-reliance, education, and debt
• Firsthand concerns about socialized medicine and supply shortages abroad
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