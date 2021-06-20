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CONSPIRACY CHIC.PRE-EMPTIVE DISCLOSURE 1 PART B
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27 views • June 20, 2021
"ENDLESS FRONTIER" CLONING ACT IN CONGRESSC AS I SPEAK:
99% HUMAN CLONES HAVE NO RIGHTS AND ARE
TO BE SLAVES/SOLDIERS IN THE EXPANSION INTO TRANSHUMANISM AND SPACE EXPLORATION, AN UNDERGROUND ARMY OF HUMAN CLONES INTERFACED WITH AI.
THE PRODUCT IS "THE INTELLIGENT DISPOSABLE BIOLOGICAL."- YOU, AND THE GENERATIONS FORWARD. THEFT OF SPERM AND OVUMS TO POPULATE OFF WORLD ALIENADGENDAS
99% HUMAN CLONES HAVE NO RIGHTS AND ARE
TO BE SLAVES/SOLDIERS IN THE EXPANSION INTO TRANSHUMANISM AND SPACE EXPLORATION, AN UNDERGROUND ARMY OF HUMAN CLONES INTERFACED WITH AI.
THE PRODUCT IS "THE INTELLIGENT DISPOSABLE BIOLOGICAL."- YOU, AND THE GENERATIONS FORWARD. THEFT OF SPERM AND OVUMS TO POPULATE OFF WORLD ALIENADGENDAS
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