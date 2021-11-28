Omicron Variant Scare: Covers Deathwave from Vaccines

***I’ll say it: “Omicron” doesn’t exist. “Omicron” is the cover story for the poisoning deaths from the coerced injections, AND an excuse for Big Pharma to declare that everyone must start over and be injected with another brand-new poison. If you can’t see this OBVIOUS ploy, then… I don’t know what to tell you. This is so obvious that it is laughable. “Omicron” has EXACTLY the same symptoms as the Poison DeathJabs, but ODDLY, no symptoms of a CoronaVirus cold – just heart damage, clotting, immune system destruction, miscarriages, etc. So, the more deaths and injuries there are from the DeathJabs, the more it feeds the “Omicron” fictional cover story, and the more there will be howling for an ENTIRELY NEW CYCLE OF DEATHJABS. The cover story not only “protects” the murderers, it makes every death they cause FEED AN INCREASE OF THEIR POWER. THERE IS NO “OMICRON”.

- Ann Barnhardt



1. Botswanan Covid Task Force: New Variant Only Found in Vaccinated Individuals

Blog/Disease

Posted Nov 27, 2021 by Martin Armstrong



On November 25, the Botswanan COVID-19 Task Force reported four new cases of the COVID variant B.1.1.529. All four cases were detected in travelers through routine PCR testing. They noted something interesting about all four cases: “The preliminary report revealed that all four had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”



armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/botswanan-covid-task-force-new-variant-only-found-in-vaccinated-individuals/



2. Omicron Anagram: Moronic



Moronic (one of many variant-scares) being used to shift blame of massive worldwide deaths from vaccines to the variant.



Africa is 94-percent unvaccinated. This continent (smartest on the planet) will survive and thrive into the year 2100; being the least vaccinated.



Three emerging victors from the Covid virus: China, Russia, continent of Africa.



3. Jim Stone: "The American Heart Association has Come clean and stated the Corona vax is causing major heart issues. Yes it is the real site, scroll to the bottom of the page and look. Are they only saving their behinds now that it is simply too obvious to bury, or do they actually care?? They should have been onto this in January."

ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712



4. Saturday Emergency Broadcast: Omicron Variant Signals Next Phase In Globalist Bio Attack

banned.video/watch?id=61a2d6e091e3df6cfc414aa1