Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday JUNE 10TH, 2026

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**ARTICLE LINKS****
Why The AI Age Needs More Bereans
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10080
Can A Judge Prevent A Child From Attending Church?
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America's New Sacred Symbol Being Raised Across The Land: The Pride FlaG.
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10078
Walking Away From Church Over Politics?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10077