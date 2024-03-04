RFK Jr. Reveals Why the Government Wants to Ban Bitcoin | Vigilant News

CNBC: “There are members of Congress, both parties, I believe, that think it should be banned.”

KENNEDY: “They want it banned because they’re being paid by BlackRock and [JP] Morgan and all the big globalist banking monopolies that are making money on inflation and making money by the Fed printing money.”





“Transactional freedom is as important as freedom of speech,” Kennedy continued, highlighting how the Canadian government froze the bank accounts of truckers who participated in the Freedom Convoy.





“I’m still holding” Bitcoin, Kennedy said. “My kids are very happy about it.”





https://rumble.com/v4gnvv9-rfk-jr.-reveals-why-the-government-wants-to-ban-bitcoin.html