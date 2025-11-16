BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Run to the Hills! 😲 The Bristol Channel Tsunami! 'i607' Erasing Tartaria!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
148 views • 21 hours ago

#volcano #pompeii #hiddenhistory #megastructure #reset #harmonics #classical #Rome #ancienttechnology #antiquitech #martinliedtke #flatearthbritish #tartaria #lhars #mudflood #disaster #tsunami


Volcanos : Ancient Mega Structures!

Volcanos were never a natural geological phenomena.

They're a forgotten technology, and part of the ancient Tech Grid System.

Eruptions are timed discharges that coincide with Resets, Calendar Shifts,

and Societal collapse.

They Reset & Reprogram the realm. 😲

Watch, and learn the truth of Volcano's! Buckle Up!


Run to the Hills! 😲 The Bristol Channel Tsunami! 'i607' Erasing Tartaria!




Martin Liedtke




#history #hiddenhistory #tartaria #antiquitech #resets #wales #flood #noahsflood #doggerland #bristolchannel #mystery #starforst #martinliedtke #flatearthbritish


“The 1607 cataclysm wasn’t just nature—it was a purge. This map exposes submerged Gothic relics, flooded ley lines, and ancient energy hubs hidden beneath South Wales. The reset washed over forgotten architecture like a veil, but the grid still hums.” 🗺️🌊

Watch & Learn.

https://forms2.rms.com/rs/729-DJX-565/images/fl_1607_bristol_channel_floods.pdf

https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/uk-ley-lines/UKleylines



