Olympia Watch; Re-sentencing Juvenile Offenders, New Power for AG, Tiny Homes Everywhere & More!
Published 19 hours ago

SB6063: Re-sentencing violent juvenile offenders to avoid 3 strikes law.

HB1964: Allows DOL to have an enforcement team to collect gas tax.

HB2126: Allows tiny homes pretty much everywhere. And by tiny home I mean up to 1200 sq feet and mobile homes.

HB1445: Allows the Attorney General to investigate law enforcement and corrections agencies and issue punishment and fines.


Make your voice heard! This insanity has to stop!

wa.leg.gov

For more visit: behindthelinepodcast.com or shtfnews.net


