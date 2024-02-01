Olympia Watch; Re-sentencing Juvenile Offenders, New Power for AG, Tiny Homes Everywhere & More!

SB6063: Re-sentencing violent juvenile offenders to avoid 3 strikes law.
HB1964: Allows DOL to have an enforcement team to collect gas tax.
HB2126: Allows tiny homes pretty much everywhere. And by tiny home I mean up to 1200 sq feet and mobile homes.
HB1445: Allows the Attorney General to investigate law enforcement and corrections agencies and issue punishment and fines.
Make your voice heard! This insanity has to stop!
