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THE CASHLESS SOCIETY IS HERE - AMAZON GO
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25 views • January 21, 2020
Amazon Go Cashierless Stores Will Soon Allow Customers To Use Their Palms To Process Payment As World Moves Closer To Mark Of The Beast.
Thanks to Sam Sheffer for the video
http://www.instagram.com/samsheffer
Thanks to Sam Sheffer for the video
http://www.instagram.com/samsheffer
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