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True Texas Conservative Running For State Senate - Lt. Col. Raul Reyes
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11 views • May 19, 2022
Lt. Col. Raul Reyes Joins the Liberty Monks and is fighting to save the great state of Texas and the Republic.
Mr. Reyes is a retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel with 22 years of active-duty service to the nation. He was born and raised in the border town of Del Rio, Texas. His father legally migrated to Texas from Mexico in his teenage years and his mother is from the Great State of Texas. He and his wife, Cryselda, have three wonderful children; two are at home and one currently serves as an active-duty Air Force Officer in South Korea.
Lt. Col Reyes is running for Texas State Senate District 24. He has the endorsement of former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen Michael Flynn.
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Mr. Reyes is a retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel with 22 years of active-duty service to the nation. He was born and raised in the border town of Del Rio, Texas. His father legally migrated to Texas from Mexico in his teenage years and his mother is from the Great State of Texas. He and his wife, Cryselda, have three wonderful children; two are at home and one currently serves as an active-duty Air Force Officer in South Korea.
Lt. Col Reyes is running for Texas State Senate District 24. He has the endorsement of former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen Michael Flynn.
Subscribe to the Liberty Monks mailing list to keep up on all of the latest content at www.libertymonks.com
See more info about Liberty Monks on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen to Liberty Monks Audio on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
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