💥Russian FPV Drones Destroy Ukrainian Bunker Near Chasov Yar.
To the north of Chasov Yar, a reconnaissance unit from Russia’s Sever-V Brigade identified a Ukrainian Armed Forces position—a bunker sheltering enemy troops.
Several FPV drones were launched to strike the target. One of the drones successfully entered the bunker and detonated inside.