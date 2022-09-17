China’s Changsha Telecom Building Catches Fire on Sept. 16

https://gnews.org/post/p1m2r8763
09/16/2022 A fire broke out in China’s Changsha Telecom building on Sept. 16. Witness footage shows almost the entire building in flames, black smoke billowing out, with fierce flames and explosions
