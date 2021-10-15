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Cleve Backster - The Secret Life of Plants - Plants have intelligence and can communicate with humans
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35 views • October 15, 2021
This video is about Cleve Backster, a polygraph expert, performing polygraph experiments on plants and communicating with them psychically over a distance.
Plants have intelligence and can communicate with humans psychically even over vast distances.
Plants have intelligence and can communicate with humans psychically even over vast distances.
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