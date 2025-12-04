BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America’s Awakening: Exposing the Lies Behind the Old System
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 views • 1 day ago

America’s Awakening: Exposing the Lies Behind the Old System


Kristy Allen breaks down the unfolding national awakening as Americans confront years of deception—from media manipulation and Big Pharma profit schemes to election interference, border failures, and the hidden networks fueling national decline. Allen highlights emerging revelations about COVID mismanagement, vaccine injuries, immigration fraud, government corruption, and the coordinated global agenda behind these crises.

big pharmavaccine injuryborder crisiselection interferencegovernment corruptionimmigration fraudkristy allenmedia deceptionglobal agendatruth exposureamerica awakeningcovid mismanagement
