Digital Currency Will Replace the Traditional Money and Accounting System

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03/30/2022 Economist and Presidential Advisor Pippa Malmagren: We’re on the brink of a dramatic change. We’re about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting, and introduce a new one. The new accounting is what we call blockchain, which has an almost perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy.