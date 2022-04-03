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Digital Currency Will Replace the Traditional Money and Accounting System
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Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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113 views • April 03, 2022
https://gnews.org/2277860/

03/30/2022 Economist and Presidential Advisor Pippa Malmagren: We’re on the brink of a dramatic change. We’re about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting, and introduce a new one. The new accounting is what we call blockchain, which has an almost perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy.
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