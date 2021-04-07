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ΟΙ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΕΣ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΕΣ (ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΕΣ) ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΕΣ 666 ΠΡΟΩΘΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΟΛΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ - ID (HEALTH MARK) CARDS OF ANTICHRIST 666 COME ALL OVER THE WORLD – HUGO TALKS
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60 views • April 07, 2021
ΟΙ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΕΣ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΕΣ (ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΕΣ) ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΕΣ 666 ΠΡΟΩΘΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΟΛΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ - ID (HEALTH MARK) CARDS OF ANTICHRIST 666 COME ALL OVER THE WORLD – HUGO TALKS (ΤΟ ΞΑΝΑΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΚΑΤΑ ΛΑΘΟΣ ΕΙΧΑ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΕΙ ΕΝΑ ΜΙΚΡΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΜΟΝΟ... ΑΞΙΖΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ)
ΠΗΓΗ: https://www.brighteon.com/90c5297d-80c3-4abc-90dc-ec4142f2c8b8 , https://hugotalks.com/2021/04/01/why-you-must-say-no-to-vaccine-passports-hugo-talks-lockdown/
ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΑΡΘ. 5, ΠΑΡ. 3: "Η ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΗ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΠΑΡΑΒΙΑΣΤΗ" ΚΑΙ ΝΟΜΟΣ 3418 ΑΡ. 12, ΠΑΡ. 1 ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΔΕΝ ΕΠΙΤΡΕΠΕΤΑΙ Η ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΠΡΑΞΗΣ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΤΗΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΝΕΣΗ ΜΑΣ https://ugetube.com/watch/ZFbVJgaHn7CiFCh . ΠΗΓΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: https://youtu.be/clry9O1b1QI
ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΚΑΡΑΝΤΙΝΑΣ ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑΣ ΜΕ ΘΝΗΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟ 0,03% ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΓΡΙΠΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΩ Η ΘΝΗΣΙΜΟΤΗΤΑ ΔΕΝ ΜΕΤΑΒΛΗΘΗΚΕ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΤΟ 2020 ΣΕ ΣΧΕΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ 2019 https://www.brighteon.com/3d957265-209d-471f-b514-01224370e0e1
666, CARDS, CHRIST, CORONAVIRUS, DICTATORSHIP, GLOBALIZATION, HELLAS, HERETIC, ID, LIES, ORTHODOXY, PLANDEMIC, SALVATION, TRUTH, WORLD
ΠΗΓΗ: https://www.brighteon.com/90c5297d-80c3-4abc-90dc-ec4142f2c8b8 , https://hugotalks.com/2021/04/01/why-you-must-say-no-to-vaccine-passports-hugo-talks-lockdown/
ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΑΡΘ. 5, ΠΑΡ. 3: "Η ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΗ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΠΑΡΑΒΙΑΣΤΗ" ΚΑΙ ΝΟΜΟΣ 3418 ΑΡ. 12, ΠΑΡ. 1 ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΔΕΝ ΕΠΙΤΡΕΠΕΤΑΙ Η ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΠΡΑΞΗΣ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΤΗΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΝΕΣΗ ΜΑΣ https://ugetube.com/watch/ZFbVJgaHn7CiFCh . ΠΗΓΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: https://youtu.be/clry9O1b1QI
ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΚΑΡΑΝΤΙΝΑΣ ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑΣ ΜΕ ΘΝΗΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟ 0,03% ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΓΡΙΠΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΩ Η ΘΝΗΣΙΜΟΤΗΤΑ ΔΕΝ ΜΕΤΑΒΛΗΘΗΚΕ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΤΟ 2020 ΣΕ ΣΧΕΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ 2019 https://www.brighteon.com/3d957265-209d-471f-b514-01224370e0e1
666, CARDS, CHRIST, CORONAVIRUS, DICTATORSHIP, GLOBALIZATION, HELLAS, HERETIC, ID, LIES, ORTHODOXY, PLANDEMIC, SALVATION, TRUTH, WORLD
Keywords
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