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4 PERCENT PROTECTION PLANdemic ExPOSED!
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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42 views • January 20, 2022
4 PERCENT PROTECTION?! AUSTRALIAN TYRANT SAYS 2 DOSES ONLY GIVE 4% PROTECTION. TREASONOUS FAILURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJXj5rP9B7Wy/


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**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________

Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive

Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses

no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q

A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea

In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/

Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/

Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html




Notable Resignations Worldwide
Resignations 14,217
People 13,665
Organizations 9,971
Countries 171
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard

https://bad-boys.us/
There are 234,409 sealed, 26,897 unsealed, and 467,966 non-sealed indictments
for child pedophilia and trafficking offenses. There are also several politicians
who have recently and “unexpectedly died” or resigned from their positions.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edit#gid=365765011

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edithttps://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edit
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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