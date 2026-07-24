Big Step in Prophecy 07/24/2026

As Watchmen, we always keep our eye on Israel. One of the most important things to watch out for is if Israel starts Animal Sacrifice again. Why is that important? Well, in the middle of the seven-year Tribulation, the Antichrist will go and sit on the Ark of the Covenant, proclaiming himself as God, and stops Animal Sacrifice. A Perfect Red Heifer calf has just been born in Israel, so let’s watch.

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