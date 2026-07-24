Big Step in Prophecy 07/24/2026

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As Watchmen, we always keep our eye on Israel. One of the most important things to watch out for is if Israel starts Animal Sacrifice again. Why is that important? Well, in the middle of the seven-year Tribulation, the Antichrist will go and sit on the Ark of the Covenant, proclaiming himself as God, and stops Animal Sacrifice. A Perfect Red Heifer calf has just been born in Israel, so let’s watch.
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00:00Pure Red Heifer Born
08:23Rare Red Heifer
10:38Five Red Heifers
13:10What to Watch For
14:08Biggest Prophetic Sign in our Lifetime
21:29Coincidence