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COVID-19 Vaccines | What Is In the COVID-19 Shot Blood Clots? With Special Guest Jane Ruby
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595 views • August 03, 2022

COVID-19 Vaccines | What Is Inside the COVID-19 Shot Clots? (Featuring Special Guests Mike Adams & Dr. Jane Ruby)

**Dr. Jane Ruby and the Health Ranger reveal post-vaccine CLOT MYSTERIES with new lab results - https://rumble.com/v1dpnrh-dr.-jane-ruby-and-the-health-ranger-reveal-post-vaccine-clot-mysteries-with.html

Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf

Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Watch the Full Length Stew Peters Show Referenced On Today’s Show: https://rumble.com/v1d99w3-secret-meeting-massive-step-toward-nwo-when-the-pandemic-treaty-arrives-goo.html

How Did Bill Gates Funded Nuclear Threat Initiative Know That a Monkeypox Outbreak Would Occur During May of 2022 (15 Months In Advance)?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content

10 Things Everyone Should Know About the Pandemic Treaty: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L7b1EaGDiBJ9/

Learn More About the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Organization - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Learn More About Mikki Willis and His Plandemic Documentary Series Today At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XDdbm8OyzU3/

READ - The Climate President’s Emergency Powers: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf

Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? https://rumble.com/v1dc2bl-weather-modification-why-is-china-developing-high-tech-satellites-to-contro.html

FACT #1 - What Is HAARP?
HAARP is The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program jointly funded by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/

FACT #2 -Why Did the Airforce Produce a Report Titled “Weather As a Force Multiplier Owning the Weather In 2025? https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

FACT #3 -Why Did the European Parliament Categorize HAARP As a Weapon? “In Parliament’s report of 14 January 1999 on the environment, security and foreign policy it was characterized as a weapons system which disrupts the climate. Considerable concerns were raised as to its legality under international law, its far-reaching impact on the environment and its ecological and ethical implications, which should be examined by an international independent body before any further research and testing.” https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-8-2015-003449_EN.html

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covidthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime showdr jane ruby
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