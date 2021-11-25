Virginia RINO Unmasked: "She's a COMMUNIST", Says Jarome Bell in Fiery Interview

One of the seats Republicans are targeting next year is Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. It voted for Trump in 2016, Biden in 2020, and voted for Youngkin three weeks ago. It’s a seat Republicans need to flip back to retake the House, but it’s only worth doing if we get someone worthwhile, not another candidate who will just concede everything to Democrats.



And right now, one of the candidates running for that seat is Jennifer Kiggans. As a member of the Virginia legislature, she voted for the pro-transgender bill that allowed perverts into girls’ restrooms to rape young girls. You already know that if she showed up in Washington she’d be racing to pass this Fairness for All Bill.



So we can’t let that happen. But there are alternatives. Jarome Bell is also running for that seat. Bell joined Stew Peters and UNLEASHED on Higgins!