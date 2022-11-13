Create New Account
SG Anon, Captain Kyle and Major Freddy Roundtable Shout Out to Kerry Cassidy (Project Camelot on Telegram) for the audio file.
harrier808
Published 16 days ago |

This Roundtable is over 2 hours long, but well worth the listen, imho.  I think it's dynamite. New info is disclosed- such as the Mexican border wall was built by President Trump to transmit Tesla Energy.   We were told a single Tesla plant in Texas can produce the entire world's electrical needs a long time ago, right?  harrier

politicseventscurrent

