SG Anon, Captain Kyle and Major Freddy Roundtable Shout Out to Kerry Cassidy (Project Camelot on Telegram) for the audio file.

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This Roundtable is over 2 hours long, but well worth the listen, imho. I think it's dynamite. New info is disclosed- such as the Mexican border wall was built by President Trump to transmit Tesla Energy. We were told a single Tesla plant in Texas can produce the entire world's electrical needs a long time ago, right? harrier