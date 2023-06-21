Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 5 - The Abomination of Desolation (with Johnny Cirucci)

Watch Steve and Johnny Cirucci explore the two major phases of The Abomination of Desolation revealed In Matthew 24:15, Luke 21:20,21 and Daniel 11:31.
