© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Video 11) Dr. Andrew Wakefield Deals With Allegations _ Vaxxed _ Clip _ CLS
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • March 02, 2020
(See also 9 - 15) ) Dr. Hooker enlists the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist falsely accused of starting the anti-vax movement when he first reported in 1998 that the MMR vaccine may cause autism. In his ongoing effort to advocate for children’s health, Wakefield directs this documentary examining the evidence behind an appalling cover-up committed by the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens.
See also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood
See also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.