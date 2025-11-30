The Truth About PBI in the 90s: Ruckman preached the Sinner's Prayer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker claims Ruckman from 1995 to 1998 preached that A. confession was a work and B. the only thing that could save you was mental assent in believing in Jesus shedding his blood. FALSE. Dr. Ruckman from 1950s to his death taught that there were two conditions to being saved, believing and confessing.
If you didn't believe and didn't confess, you weren't saved. If you confessed and didn't believe, you weren't saved.
Breaker teaches that confess to be saved, you weren't saved.
That is not what Dr. Ruckman taught.
Thank you to Brother Don as always and He Must Increase for the clips. Brother Ed for indirectly giving me the Pig video.
I didn't date them as they were already dated.
The timestamps are featured below.
