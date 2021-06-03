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Problem with PCR Swabs
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351 views • June 03, 2021
I decided to read an interesting article about the new discovery with the PCR swabs transferring illnesses and they knew it all along...? Links to referenced articles below. It is always good to check the resources provided with ANYONE, I did find one reference that did not lead to what the sentence was about. Anyways...
Throwing this one out there: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/gao.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8530333/Coronavirus-swab-tests-unsafe-halted.html
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2020/04/10/ontario-received-100000-contaminated-unusable-swabs-for-covid-19-tests.html?rf
https://www.wmbfnews.com/2020/07/30/dhecs-public-lab-unable-use-thousands-contaminated-materials-federal-government/
https://www.npr.org/2020/11/06/929078678/cdc-report-officials-knew-coronavirus-test-was-flawed-but-released-it-anyway
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/letters-health-care-providers/potential-false-positive-results-antigen-tests-rapid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clinical-laboratory
Throwing this one out there: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/gao.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8530333/Coronavirus-swab-tests-unsafe-halted.html
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2020/04/10/ontario-received-100000-contaminated-unusable-swabs-for-covid-19-tests.html?rf
https://www.wmbfnews.com/2020/07/30/dhecs-public-lab-unable-use-thousands-contaminated-materials-federal-government/
https://www.npr.org/2020/11/06/929078678/cdc-report-officials-knew-coronavirus-test-was-flawed-but-released-it-anyway
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/letters-health-care-providers/potential-false-positive-results-antigen-tests-rapid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clinical-laboratory
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