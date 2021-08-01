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MAHER: We're Back to Mask Rules That Aren't Scientific "So People Can Cover Their Ass" (2021-7-31)
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150 views • August 01, 2021
On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to new mask guidance from the CDC by remarking, “The CDC put out new mask guidelines now, which is, it’s all just so f*cking confusing. Indoors, outdoors, vaccinated, not vaccinated, masked, not masked, the Walmart shoppers don’t know who to punch anymore. So, now we’re back to wearing the mask from the front of the restaurant until the waiter brings the bread sticks. It’s called science, people! Sometimes, I think we have to cover our faces so other people can cover their ass.”
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