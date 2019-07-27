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Under the Wire Episode 2
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175 views • July 27, 2019
Discussing No Jab No Play in West Australia, changes to the Healthcare Act that give the government the right to arrest and forcibly vaccinate citizens and our up-coming Robert F Kennedy Jr HPV vaccine film tour in West Australia.
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/the-australian-vaccination-skeptics-network-inc-avn-12242107056
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/the-australian-vaccination-skeptics-network-inc-avn-12242107056
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