Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Fight As A Single Impenetrable Unit
channel image
Son of the Republic
587 Subscribers
69 views
Published 21 hours ago

That is the source of our strength.

Each Spartan protects the man to his left, from thigh to neck, with his shield.

A single weak spot — and the phalanx shatters.


300 | 2006

Keywords
soldiergerard butler300spartanphalanxking leonidasandrew tiernan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket