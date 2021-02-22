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You are being played
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251 views • February 22, 2021
Scott Jensen, February 21, 2021
Four days ago I told you that you were being played, but now it’s all of us. Now Facebook has tagged that video and questioned its truthfulness.
This is the cancel culture.
Never mind that I spent 45 minutes with an Associated Press representative trying to help her understand COVID-19 diagnosis and PCR testing.￼ And never mind that the basic points I made in the video are absolutely true, The cancel culture strikes again.￼
You're being played!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DQiGthqf8kIL/
Source
https://www.facebook.com/1492673654369368/posts/2526037721032951/
Four days ago I told you that you were being played, but now it’s all of us. Now Facebook has tagged that video and questioned its truthfulness.
This is the cancel culture.
Never mind that I spent 45 minutes with an Associated Press representative trying to help her understand COVID-19 diagnosis and PCR testing.￼ And never mind that the basic points I made in the video are absolutely true, The cancel culture strikes again.￼
You're being played!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DQiGthqf8kIL/
Source
https://www.facebook.com/1492673654369368/posts/2526037721032951/
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