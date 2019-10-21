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Patriots To Be Blamed For Leftist Engineered False Flag Attacks
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99 views • October 21, 2019
Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his research and warn about an impending plot involving ANTIFA to blame leftist manufactured false flag attacks on conservative patriots.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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