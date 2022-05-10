Ukraine’s UN ambassador： Military Defeat of Russia Is Not the End of the War

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05/08/2022 Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN: Russia’s military defeat will not be the end of this war, and as long as the Putin regime exists and the pattern of Russian behavior does not change, we will all continue to suffer from the threat of Russia and Putin.