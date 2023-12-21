Create New Account
THE WORLD IS WAKING UP... THE GOYIM KNOW... SHUT IT DOWN & START WW3
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago

THE WORLD IS WAKING UP...


THE GOYIM KNOW... SHUT IT DOWN & START WW3

The identity of the "Deep State", The Cabal, Illuminati, the "Glob[e]alists", whatever you want to call the real swamp has been exposed, and this knowledge is taking off like wildfire. From the Epstein honeypot operation, to the World Economic Forum, we are now seeing the hidden hand, and there's no putting this genie back in the bottle. The World is Waking-Up.

