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The Huey P. Long Assassination: An Inside Job Every Time
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The Huey P. Long Assassination: An Inside Job Every Time

Huey Pierce Long Jr. (August 30, 1893 – September 10, 1935), nicknamed "The Kingfish," was an American politician who served as the 40th governor of Louisiana from 1928 to 1932 and was a member of the United States Senate from 1932 until his assassination in 1935. As the political leader of Louisiana, he commanded wide networks of supporters and was willing to take forceful and dictatorial action. He established the long-term political dominance and dynasty of the Long family.

During Long's years in power, large expansions were made in infrastructure, education and health care. Long was notable among southern politicians for avoiding race baiting and white supremacy, and he sought to improve the conditions of impoverished blacks as well as impoverished whites. Under Long's leadership, hospitals and educational institutions were expanded, a system of charity hospitals was set up that provided health care for the poor, and massive highway construction and free bridges brought an end to rural isolation.

A Democrat and an outspoken left-leaning populist, Long denounced the wealthy urban Baton Rouge and D.C. elites, oligarchs and the banks. Initially a supporter of Franklin D. Roosevelt during his first 100 days in office, Long eventually came to believe that Roosevelt's "New Deal" policies were an insufficient compromise and did not do enough to alleviate the issues of the poor or tackle the Depression. As a result, he developed his own solution called the "Share Our Wealth" program, which would establish a net asset tax, the earnings of which would be redistributed so as to curb the poverty and homelessness epidemic nationwide during the Great Depression.

NOTICE: The Louisiana State Police Captain Ronald B. Jones being interviewed at the 34:10 video mark. In GEMATRIA his given & surname: "Ronald Jones" = 33 (Septenary), which CONFIRMS that he is a "Born-To-Be" Masonic puppet agent selling his lies to sell (((their))) version of history. His gematria also reveals that he's a has the MK-Ultra Rh+ monkey blood.

Review the list of political assassinations in history and you will see the same suspect groups. The same modus operandi every time followed by the cover up. The Federal Reserve System aka: The German-Swiss Rothschild banking agents and their Masonic global network of thugs pulling the triggers.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Keywords
murdermasonicrothschildinside jobfederal reserve systemhuey p longlouisiana senatorhuey long assassination
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