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INTRODUCTION TO THE BOOK OF DANIEL
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31 views • September 25, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches about the Book of Daniel at the Sunday night service. Today it is an overview of the Book of Daniel and Andrew explains that in spite of all the changes in Daniel’s life he was a faithful and prayerful servant of the Lord.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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