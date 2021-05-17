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UPDATE! SHAWN SKELTON HAS GOTTEN WORSE - MODERNA GENE THERAPY VICTIM
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331 views • May 17, 2021
Many of you may remember Shawn's story. She went viral on social media 4 months ago, recounting her experience with the Moderna vaccine which involved partial paralyis, constant tremours and convulsions. Her story was subsequently removed by Facebook.
Shawn Skelton first experience: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iJBBIIUOUZY6/
Shawn Skelton's update after taking Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAMhKiYhVGt7/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
Shawn Skelton first experience: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iJBBIIUOUZY6/
Shawn Skelton's update after taking Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAMhKiYhVGt7/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
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