The UFO/UAP Files Release – Part 4 – Video #337

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On Friday July 10th 2026, the US Department of War released their 4th tranche of UFO or UAP files, including a strange UAP which has became the flying pig balloon internet meme.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-uap-ufo-file-release-video-315/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-uap-files-release-part-2-video-321/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-uap-files-release-part-3-video-326/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-disclosure-op-gains-steam-video-319/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-israel-alien-advanced-tech-connection-video-320/
https://www.war.gov/UFO/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04
https://www.war.gov/UFO/release/04/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04#DOE-UAP-D004-Los-Alamos-Conference-on-Aerial-Phenomena-1949
https://thefreedomarticles.com/1947-year-everything-changed/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/where-epstein-ultimately-leads-epstein-files-part-5/
https://www.war.gov/UFO/release/04/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04&type=.vid#DOW-UAP-PR104-Unresolved-UAP-Report-Yellow-Sea-2025
https://www.war.gov/UFO/release/04/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04&type=.vid#DOW-UAP-PR105-Unresolved-UAP-Report-East-China-Sea-2025
https://www.war.gov/UFO/release/04/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04&type=.vid#DOW-UAP-PR024-Unresolved-UAP-Report-Middle-East-2023
https://www.war.gov/UFO/release/04/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04&type=.vid#DOW-UAP-PR030-Unresolved-UAP-Report-Middle-East-2023
https://www.war.gov/UFO/release/04/?releaseDate=Release+04&release=04&type=.vid#DOW-UAP-PR116-Unresolved-UAP-Report-Atlantic-Ocean-2020
https://x.com/i/communities/2036253353169072478
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr0uGsE8D1w
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.