Episode 7 of The Jim Gale Show: Post Traumatic Stress Injury Featuring Matt Guedes

In episode 7, co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt interview Matt Guedes who talks about the great support these “American heroes” receive through the 2,300-acre Camp Freedom in Pennsylvania, where Matt works as executive director, paying it forward to bring the healing powers of the outdoors to those who are disabled or challenged by their traumas.

To listen to the whole episode: https://unitelive.earth/s/S9J2sX

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