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HOW DEMONIC ENTITIES MANIPULATE YOUR TV
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233 views • February 10, 2022
For some this may be too "deep" or too far out there. If you think about what it is saying in the context of what we have going on with Covid then it is hard to deny what is happening. You think it is hard but it is really not hard to turn off the TV. The cure for what is harming the world now is turn off the TV. Source: Nightbreed. More videos you might like:
They tried to kill this guy in the hospital. No doubt about it. Listen to his story.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mh6XYZCyXXYr/
They tried to kill this guy in the hospital. No doubt about it. Listen to his story.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mh6XYZCyXXYr/
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