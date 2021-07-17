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Aviation Disasters and those who cause them with Field McConnell
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29 views • July 17, 2021
Rachael has a rare live interview with co-founder of Abel Danger, Field McConnell, on the 11th anniversary of the launch of that project. Mr. McConnell was born into a military family, and has witnessed the fight between good and evil in the world today. Field has turned into a whistleblower, shining light on the deceptive practices of those powers that are manipulating our world affairs. A graduate of the US Naval Academy and veteran military pilot and commercial pilot, Mr. McConnell has been an expert witness regarding electronic hijacking of commercial airline autopilot systems in multiple air disasters including 9-11 and Malaysia Airlines MH3.
abeldanger.org/
Notes to Google:
BOEING UNINTERRUPTIBLE AUTOPILOT
MOSTER by STEPPENWOLF
AV7FieldMcConnell
ORGANIC ACT OF 1871
THE JESUIT OATH
NORTHERN TRUST
KRISTINE MARCY interview with JUDITH MANN 1971 “Now You Can Be Both”
MENDENHALL urban dictionary
AV7 - Field McConnell - Hillary Clinton's connection to 9/11... revealed! youtube.com/watch?v=qnNgKmxqWjw
Boeing Honeywell Uninterruptible Autopilot youtube.com/watch?v=B5C1aYniIFA
rachaellmcintosh.com/books
abeldanger.org/
Notes to Google:
BOEING UNINTERRUPTIBLE AUTOPILOT
MOSTER by STEPPENWOLF
AV7FieldMcConnell
ORGANIC ACT OF 1871
THE JESUIT OATH
NORTHERN TRUST
KRISTINE MARCY interview with JUDITH MANN 1971 “Now You Can Be Both”
MENDENHALL urban dictionary
AV7 - Field McConnell - Hillary Clinton's connection to 9/11... revealed! youtube.com/watch?v=qnNgKmxqWjw
Boeing Honeywell Uninterruptible Autopilot youtube.com/watch?v=B5C1aYniIFA
rachaellmcintosh.com/books
Keywords
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