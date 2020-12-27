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Save Money by Preserving Food and Laugh at the Zombie Apocalypse
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1230 views • December 27, 2020
What a year. The dumpster fire that is 2020 is almost over. Now is a good time to prepare to thrive in 2021. Build resilience and have a great year by focusing on these areas:
prepare your garden soil
purchase inexpensive foods now that are easy to store
learn how to preserve food and be ready to preserve your food when summer crops are plentiful
save money by preserving your own food
stay healthier by eating food that you preserved, especially when you can buy them from a local farmer
Spend a few minutes with me as I talk you through what you can do to have healthier food, better food security and save money.
Links from the podcast
Freeze Dryers – https://harvestright.com/
Dehydrator – https://www.nesco.com/product/fd-80-snackmaster-square-food-dehydrator/
FoodSaver – https://www.foodsaver.com/ – make sure that which ever version you purchase is compatible with the Jar Sealer
Jar Sealer to go with Food Saver – https://www.foodsaver.com/parts-accessories/jar-bottle-sealers/foodsaver-jar-sealing-kit-with-wide-mouth-jar-sealer-regular-jar-sealer-and-accessory-hose-white/SAP_FCARWJAH000.html
I have no relationship with these vendors, just a lot of respect for their products.
prepare your garden soil
purchase inexpensive foods now that are easy to store
learn how to preserve food and be ready to preserve your food when summer crops are plentiful
save money by preserving your own food
stay healthier by eating food that you preserved, especially when you can buy them from a local farmer
Spend a few minutes with me as I talk you through what you can do to have healthier food, better food security and save money.
Links from the podcast
Freeze Dryers – https://harvestright.com/
Dehydrator – https://www.nesco.com/product/fd-80-snackmaster-square-food-dehydrator/
FoodSaver – https://www.foodsaver.com/ – make sure that which ever version you purchase is compatible with the Jar Sealer
Jar Sealer to go with Food Saver – https://www.foodsaver.com/parts-accessories/jar-bottle-sealers/foodsaver-jar-sealing-kit-with-wide-mouth-jar-sealer-regular-jar-sealer-and-accessory-hose-white/SAP_FCARWJAH000.html
I have no relationship with these vendors, just a lot of respect for their products.
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