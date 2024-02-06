Preparedness, Survival, and Self-Reliance Skills Necessary for Coming Chaos - Pat Henry

“God gives us the spirit of survival for a reason,” says Pat Henry, editor of The Prepper Journal. “I don’t think He wants people to give up!” Pat talks about the importance of using God-given skillsets and human survival instincts to keep moving forward, caring for our families, and doing the next right thing even in the most arduous circumstances. “I want to be in the end, fighting,” Pat shares. “I’m not surrendering.” He discusses a few common sense bullet points to keep in mind in a survival situation, highlights the most important resources to keep on hand, and offers his opinion on keeping the home-field advantage in a life-or-death situation.
TAKEAWAYS
Know what you need on hand to keep you and your family safe and secure in any disastrous situation
Take steps to make sure that you can depend on yourself and not the government for the things you and your family need to stay alive
Having clean water on hand is an essential part of survival - make sure you can collect it easily and purify it quickly
If disaster strikes, always try to stay at home if at all possible or make plans to return to your home - this is having “home-field advantage”
