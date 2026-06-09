Iran LEGO: Apache Down - downed Apache undercuts Trump’s near-term victory claim - Sacred Defense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Lego cartoon warns downed Apache undercuts Trump’s near-term victory claim
Iranian Lego cartoonists have mocked Donald Trump’s claim that he would achieve “total victory” over Iran within two weeks.
Meanwhile, a US Army Apache helicopter has recently gone down near the Strait of Hormuz—the first such loss in this conflict.
“He’s out here selling victory while they’re losing birds. Same script, different day,” Persiaboi, the clip creator, tweeted on June 9.
Later that day, Trump confirmed the loss: “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote on Truth Social, adding that the US “must” respond.
Well, a bit early to declare victory, Don, right?