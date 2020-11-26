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EP 2207-6PM THIS WEEK TRUMP WILL SHOCK THE WORLD
The Pete Santilli Show
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57 views • November 26, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2207-6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 22, 2020
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=2861055671 

President Donald Trump lawyer Jordan Sekulow told Newsmax TV on Saturday that the campaign is filing a “shocking” lawsuit next week in Georgia!  Jordan added that the coming lawsuit includes NEW allegations that no one has heard yet. Sekulow told Newsmax host Tom Basile: “We have got lawsuits likely to be filed in Georgia on either Monday or Tuesday; I can’t get into the details. I can’t tell you right now, but what’s coming in Georgia will be shocking, when we file this in federal court Monday or Tuesday It’s nothing that we have talked before. It’s not what you heard in the press conference [Thursday] either. This is something completely separate… I will tell you, the Lt. Gov. [Geoff Duncan] in Georgia, the Secretary of State in Georgia [Brad Raffensperger] in Georgia, they’re in for quite a shock on Monday and Tuesday about how poorly they run and they ran – there’s going to be a proof – of how poorly run they ran the elections in one of their major counties ..   https://bit.ly/3kWgkiE 
SPECIAL GUEST:  Ohio Stands Up! describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio’s 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data.  The Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9 and remains in place today. Our guest Thomas Renz,  is the attorney  representing the group who describes himself as simply a regular guy from Ohio whose had some great opportunities in life, but that did not like seeing our rights be trampled on by people with no respect for the Constitution, truth, or families.  
https://renz-law.com/
https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
 

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