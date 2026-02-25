CHP Talks: Päivi Räsänen: Defending Biblical Truth at the Supreme Court of Finland!

February 26, 2026: My special guest this week is Päivi Räsänen, a medical doctor and, for the over 30 years, a Member of Parliament in Finland. Päivi has been Minister of the Interior for Finland, Chair of the Christian Democratic Party of Finland and has held many other prominent roles. In 2019, she was criminally charged for having tweeted Bible verses regarding gender confusion and a biblical view of sexuality. She was unanimously acquitted by the District Court and won again at the Court of Appeals . . . but prosecutors appealed once again to the Supreme Court of Finland. They heard the case in October, 2025 and have not yet released their decision. Päivi is standing firm on the Word of God and courageously defending her right to free speech in a democratic society.





