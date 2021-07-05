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LEARN HOW LA QUINTA COLUMNA FOUND OUT THAT VACCINATION VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE AND HOW THEY DISCOVERED THE CONECTION BETWEEN THE NANOMATERIAL AND ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS! SHARE THIS!
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966 views • July 05, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/COMUSAV-CONUVIVE.html
Many are already aware of the work that the team of Spanish researchers that make up La Quinta Columna have been doing.
They are the ones who have had the courage to get a vial of vaccination and send it for analysis to a renowned Spanish university through Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, who is working on recording all the results of the analysis in a report that promises to be more conclusive than the preliminary one he prepared for the general public at the beginning of last week.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Many are already aware of the work that the team of Spanish researchers that make up La Quinta Columna have been doing.
They are the ones who have had the courage to get a vial of vaccination and send it for analysis to a renowned Spanish university through Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, who is working on recording all the results of the analysis in a report that promises to be more conclusive than the preliminary one he prepared for the general public at the beginning of last week.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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