Elise Stefanik: We Must Make China Pay & Hold WHO Accountable

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5/6/2021 US Representative for New York’s 21st congressional district Elise Stefanik told Mr. Bannon’s War Room, we still do not have an answer as to the origin of the COVID-19 virus. And not just the American people, but the entire globe every nation deserves an answer from China. Ultimately, we have to get to the bottom of the COVID-19 origin. We need to beat them in the US. We need to make sure that we are the global leader on all of these issues.