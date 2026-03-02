BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DEATH JAB KILLS WU TANG CLAN FOUNDER
135 views • 21 hours ago

1. **Wu-Tang Clan founding member Oliver ‘Power’ Grant dead at 52**

   Published Feb. 25, 2026, 12:59 p.m. ET

   https://pagesixDOTcom/2026/02/25/celebrity-news/wu-tang-clan-founding-member-oliver-power-grant-dead-at-52/


2. **Rappers React Passing Away Of Wu Tang Member Power (Method Man, Rza, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon & More)**

   Posted 4 days ago (as of Mar 2, 2026)

   https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=JTxJZ2LtPss


3. **Steve Rifkind's 60th Birthday Party**

   March 18, 2022

   https://www.gettyimagesDOTcom/detail/news-photo/oliver-power-grant-steve-rifkind-and-the-rza-attend-steve-news-photo/1387002900


4. **Wu-Tang Clan brings the ruckus at Midland Beach concert for ‘Homecoming Week’**

   Updated: Aug. 18, 2021

   https://www.siliveDOTcom/coronavirus/2021/08/wu-tang-clan-brings-the-ruckus-at-midland-beach-concert-for-homecoming-week.html

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Midland Beach was the setting Tuesday night for one of this week’s five citywide concerts meant to mark a new beginning after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tuesday night’s concert was one of five taking place this week in each of the boroughs. Attendees at all concerts will need to show proof of at least one COVID vaccine shot.

Wu-Tang Clan activity during mandate window: Local Staten Island concert (Midland Beach, Aug. 18, 2021) explicitly required attendees to show proof of at least one COVID vaccine dose. Group-associated content promoted vaccination (e.g., satirical PSA featuring members encouraging the “jab”). Grant, as non-performing co-founder/business architect, was deeply involved in Clan operations and branding but low-profile publicly.


5. NYC/Staten Island base with strict mandates: Grant grew up and remained based in Park Hill, Staten Island (core Wu-Tang territory); maintained NYC business operations (Wu-Wear clothing line, executive production). NYC’s “Key to NYC” program (effective late Dec. 2021) required proof of vaccination for patrons/employees entering indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and many events. Private-sector employee mandate followed shortly after. Mandates remained in force through early March 2022.

https://www.nycDOTgov/assets/home/downloads/pdf/executive-orders/2021/eeo-317.pdf

deatholiver power grantoliver grantoliver grant wu-tang clan
