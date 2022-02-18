Pastor Todd Coconato Remnant Church Reawakening Tour

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Pastor Todd Coconato. I’m blessed to be a husband, father and minister of the Gospel.
We are living in unprecedented times. The world is rapidly changing, yet we have the answers that will bring true hope to all who are hurting–found in Jesus Christ.
I am on a mission to stand for the truth of God’s word, righteousness and for religious liberties and freedoms in this late hour.
Will you join me?
PastorTodd.org.
https://toddcoconato.com/
We are the Remnant!
https://m.facebook.com/RealToddCoconato/photos/a.1099192623441374/3968956359798305/?type=3&;_rdr
https://remnantnews.podbean.com/e/election-updates-with-pastor-todd-11152020/
Pastor Todd Coconato is a licensed and ordained minister since 2004. He is also a national speaker and evangelist.
Pastor Todd appears in the media, speaks at conferences, churches, and faith-based events. He also is a faith advisor and worked in collaboration with the Trump campaign's “faith-based team” to help organize and spiritually advise on various issues, initiatives, and speak at events.
Todd is the President of the Religious Liberties Coalition (RLC), which is a non-profit, national coalition of pastors and ministry leaders. He is also the founder of Remnant News, which is a Christian News publication. Todd is host of the radio show "The Todd Coconato Show -- The Remnant" and serves as the head of Todd Coconato Ministries, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Todd is fervently praying and believing for revival and a spiritual awakening in the United States and beyond.