Christopher Cole, FDA Executive Officer of Countermeasures Initiative: Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Christopher Cole, FDA Executive Officer of Countermeasures Initiative exposed that Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible. FDA approved COVID vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for all age groups, but they don’t have all the safety tests.