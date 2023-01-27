Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does Joe work for the Devil?
26 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published 19 hours ago |

This was a video I did last summer but considering everything thats been going on in the world I thought I would post it. We are living in dark times for America. The are purposely destroying our Country.

Keywords
the devilis in the detailspoor deceived joe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket