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Natacha Jaitt said to have proof of a VIP pedophile ring.Short time later, she was found dead.
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168 views • December 14, 2020
"“WARNING: I am not going to commit suicide, I am not going to take too much cocaine and drown in a bath, or shoot myself. So if this happens, IT WASN’T ME. Save this tweet,” she wrote in Spanish, according to the Buenos Aires Times."
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